Business

Market close: A2 Milk shares sink as lucrative US revenue stream remains distant

4 minutes to read
A2 Milk shares ended the day down 7.5 per cent to $5.21. Photo / 123RF

BusinessDesk

A2 Milk shares had a rough day and sank 11 per cent this morning on the news it wouldn't be sending infant formula to the lucrative US market in the near future.

The milk company

