Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: a2 Milk shares fall sharply as rival sounds warning

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
A2 Milk chief executive David Bortolussi. a2 Milk fell 15c or 2.72 per cent to $5.37.

A2 Milk chief executive David Bortolussi. a2 Milk fell 15c or 2.72 per cent to $5.37.

The New Zealand sharemarket had a handy gain after four successive down days with the country’s biggest company, Fonterra, providing a positive earnings outlook.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded from a morning low of 11,778.84,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business