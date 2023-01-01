Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mark Lister: Six money questions for 2023

By
5 mins to read
Staggering the terms of your mortgage is an option. Photo / File

Staggering the terms of your mortgage is an option. Photo / File

OPINION

As we close the book on 2022, there is a plethora of questions we can ask about how this year is shaping up. Here are six of the most common ones that many of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business