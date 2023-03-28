Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Māori kiwifruit growers launch export venture in first Zespri-Māori offshore collaboration

By
4 mins to read
Maori Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated chair Anaru Timutimu at the Otama Marere Trust orchard in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Andrew Warner

Maori Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated chair Anaru Timutimu at the Otama Marere Trust orchard in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Andrew Warner

The country’s biggest group of Māori kiwifruit growers is to start exporting fruit to Hawaii this year with Taiwan next in its sights in a first for Zespri-Māori collaboration.

Māori Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated (MKGI), whose

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business