Manukau high-rise apartment block Lakewood Plaza evacuated: 500 out, water main bursts

The 15-level building where around 500 people live. Photo / file

Around 500 residents of Manukau's tallest apartment block were evacuated on Sunday after a water main burst on level 11 of the 15-storey building near the Southern Motorway.

Some residents of the new building remain out today while repairs are under way.

Brad Mosby, district manager of Fire and Emergency NZ, said services went to the Lakewood Plaza on Lakewood Court on the weekend.

"On Sunday we were called to an alarm activation at Lakewood Court, Manukau. On arrival, we found an issue with the water and worked with other agencies to shut it off. Occupants of the complex were evacuated," Mosby said.

The block was developed around a year ago by Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke's Du Val Group in a joint venture with builder Downey.

A Du Val spokesperson said: "From today, we will have the majority of residents back but in a few apartments, carpet has to be taken up. The whole of the building is covered by body corporate insurance which covers the loss of rent," she said referring to rented apartments.

The building has around 500 residents in 151 units, she said. It was finished about a year ago.

Charlotte Clarke, Du Val Portfolio Management chief operating officer, today confirmed the issues.

She said the managers were paying to put Lakewood's residents up in other places in Auckland.

"Du Val Portfolio Management - the building facilities management company for Lakewood Plaza - has provided extensive support to residents and landlords after a mains water pipe burst in the Manukau apartment complex on Sunday.

"Our immediate focus was to secure alternative accommodation for all occupants while a full assessment was undertaken. All occupants and landlords have received regular progress updates and phone calls to answer questions from the Du Val Portfolio Management team."

Repairs are well under way.

"We have prioritised urgent repairs to enable the majority of residents to safely return to Lakewood Plaza today. Damage was limited to a few apartments on the northern end of levels nine to 11. The remainder of the building was largely unaffected. We are working closely with consultants and contractors to undertake all repairs required.

"Lakewood Plaza has specialist body corporate insurance which automatically covers loss of rent for tenanted apartments. All residents and landlords have been contacted and been made aware of the insurance cover available."