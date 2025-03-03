‘Manufacturing shortfall’ forces school lunch supplier to outsource 40% of meals

The School Lunch Collective (SLC), led by the Compass Group, has been under heavy scrutiny since the start of the school year for its rollout of the cut-price lunch programme.

“Manufacturing shortfalls” are forcing the School Lunch Collective to outsource about 40% of meals this week, which don’t appear to meet nutritional standards.

On Monday morning, the SLC told schools it was “expanding its range of meal suppliers” to address “manufacturing shortfalls”.

BusinessDesk saw a copy of the email sent to schools, which provided this week’s menu with the “flexi meals” appearing twice in most regions.

Read more at BusinessDesk here.