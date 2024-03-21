Manawa Energy has upgraded its earnings forecasts. Photo / File

Power company Manawa Energy has upgraded its operating earnings forecast for the current year, due in part to favourable trading conditions.

Manawa - which changed its name from Trustpower in 2022 - said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (ebitdaf) for the March 31 year would likely be in the range of $142 million to $147m, above the previous guidance range of $120m to $140m.

Capital expenditure guidance remained unchanged at $65m to $80m.

“The revision is driven by several factors, including an increased focus on operating efficiencies and value capture, favourable energy trading conditions in Q3 and Q4, and relatively strong irrigation demand,” Manawa said.

Manawa had also progressed and expanded its pipeline of renewable development options, saying it achieved some milestones in recent months.

The company said it had secured resource consent from the Marlborough District Council for the previously announced Argyle Solar Farm, adjacent to its Branch River hydro power scheme in Marlborough.

Manawa was preparing a resource consent application for an expansion of the Argyle Solar Farm, expected to be lodged in early 2025.

It also secured land options for a potential 100-megawatt wind farm opportunity in Marlborough, along with a solar opportunity in the Mackenzie Basin, taking Manawa’s secured pipeline of wind and solar options to more than 1.2 gigawatts.