Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mānawa Bay: Architects designing new $200m Auckland Airport outlet shopping centre

5 minutes to read
Mānawa Bay has been laid out in a figure-eight shape. Photo / supplied

Mānawa Bay has been laid out in a figure-eight shape. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Architects are carrying out detailed design work on Auckland Airport's new outlet centre which has been named Mānawa Bay to recognise surrounding mangroves.

Mark Thomson, property and commercial general manager, said Australian architects were carrying

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.