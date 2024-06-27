Major banks offer mortgage suspensions to flood-affected East Coast residents

An area of Haumoana at Beach Rd, beside the Four Square, that is prone to coastal inundation. The house in the background is already long abandoned due to the risk of inundation. A slow-moving storm has smashed the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions overnight, bringing rough seas, gale-force winds and heavy rain, with more to come today. New Zealand Herald photograph by Paul Taylor 26 June 2024

Two major banks are offering a range of financial support including the suspension of home loan repayments to customers in the East Coast regions affected by wild weather this week that left widespread damage to hundreds of properties.

The region was inundated with rain on Wednesday, causing significant flooding for the second time in 18 months after Cyclone Gabrielle hit the region last year.

More than 400 properties in the Wairoa District were affected by flooding, with 100 being considered “significant”.

Helen Ryder, Westpac NZ managing director of consumer banking and wealth, said the bank was on standby to provide emergency financial support to business and consumer customers.

The options for business customers include: