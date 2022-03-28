Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Mainzeal Group liquidations: Latest six-monthly report shows $111m of claims 'admitted'

3 minutes to read
Gates at the Kāpiti Aquatic Centre where Mainzeal was building last decade. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Claims of $111 million are being "admitted" against failed builder Mainzeal Group and its many associates, according to the latest six-monthly liquidation report out yesterday.

Brian Mayo-Smith and Andrew Bethell of BDO Auckland and Stephen

