Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mainfreight tightens belt as global economic pressures cloud trading prospects

By
2 mins to read
Mainfreight shareholders have been warned to expect the impacts of a global downturn.

Mainfreight shareholders have been warned to expect the impacts of a global downturn.

Mainfreight is introducing a hiring freeze and focusing on “doing more with less” branch by branch as slowing global economies, inflation and swiftly falling sea and air freight rates dim its trading outlook.

Managing director

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business