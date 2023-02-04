Voyager 2022 media awards
Madison Square Garden owner battles outcry over ‘dystopian’ blacklisting

Financial Times
By Sara Germano
6 mins to read
Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan is under fire for using facial recognition to bar lawyers acting against his company from top music venues. Photo / AP

For nearly a quarter of a century, James Dolan has ruled as a capricious king over Madison Square Garden, the sports arena that is home to his New York Knicks basketball team.

