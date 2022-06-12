Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

LVMH boss Bernard Arnault: 'Being the world's richest man didn't mean anything to me'

14 minutes to read
Bernard Arnault, Chairman, and Chief Executive of LVMH. Photo / Ed Alcock, The New York Times

Bernard Arnault, Chairman, and Chief Executive of LVMH. Photo / Ed Alcock, The New York Times

Daily Telegraph UK
By Celia Walden

Luxury brand LVMH boss Bernard Arnault on Elon Musk, playing Roger Federer at tennis, and meeting the Queen.

When Bernard Arnault toppled Jeff Bezos as the world's richest man last year, I was reminded of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.