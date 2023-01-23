Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Luxury boom shows the staying power of the ultra-rich

Financial Times
5 mins to read
The Gucci store in downtown Auckland's Queen St. Multiple generations of luxury consumers have bought into brands such as Vuitton, Hermès or Chanel, and in the US post-Covid luxury boom. there seems to be no worry about conspicuous consumption. Photo / Doug Sherring

The Gucci store in downtown Auckland's Queen St. Multiple generations of luxury consumers have bought into brands such as Vuitton, Hermès or Chanel, and in the US post-Covid luxury boom. there seems to be no worry about conspicuous consumption. Photo / Doug Sherring

OPINION:

We may be heading for a global recession, but there’s one group of people who can’t seem to stop spending — the world’s richest.

While retail sales in general have been falling, and the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business