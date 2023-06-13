Lower returns ahead for Auckland Council from airport shares

Auckland International Airport is cutting its dividend policy while it spends billions of dollars upgrading the ageing facility. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Council’s returns from its remaining 11 per cent shareholding in Auckland International Airport will be lower than in the past because the gateway airport is cutting its dividend policy while it spends billions of dollars upgrading the ageing facility.

The airport company announced this morning that it was revising down its previous policy, to pay 100 per cent of earnings as dividends, to a payout ratio of between 70% and 90% of underlying profit after tax “in light of the large-scale investment that is taking place to upgrade its aeronautical infrastructure”.

The new policy comes with a caveat that it could pay more or less than that level, depending on “cash flow requirements, forecast credit metrics and outlook at the time”.

The airport company announced in March that the total cost of redevelopment of the domestic and international terminals was forecast to be $3.9 billion, with the cost of the domestic terminal upgrade rising by $1b to $2.2b.

The last time the airport paid a dividend was in September 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic decimated air travel for three years, with dividends for the 2019 financial year totalling 22.25 cents per share.

An 11cps interim dividend declared in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit, was subsequently cancelled and the airport raised $1b in April that year to help it weather the Covid storm, a capital raising that Auckland council did not take part in, leading to its previous shareholding of just over 22 per cent falling to about 18 per cent.

The council agreed last week to sell down to an 11 per cent shareholding in a compromise over the city’s budget, with the mayor, Wayne Brown, having argued for a sale of the city’s whole shareholding to limit rate rises and pay down debt.

Further capital raisings are thought to be likely to complete the airport’s upgrades, with the council’s shareholding likely to be further diluted unless it chooses to take up its full entitlement in the future.

Auckland International Airport chair Patrick Strange said in a statement to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) the change reflected the scale of the investment ahead and “the approach of other major Australasian infrastructure companies”.

“The change we are making today reflects those considerations and aligns our policy with others.”

“Auckland Airport’s dividend policy is to pay 70 per cent to 90 per cent of underlying net profit after tax (excluding unrealised gains and losses arising from a revaluation of property or treasury instruments and other one-off items), noting that, in special circumstances, the directors may consider the payment of ordinary dividends above or below this range, subject to the company’s cash flow requirements, forecast credit metrics and outlook at the time.”

A formal decision on whether to resume dividends with a final dividend for the 2023 financial year will be considered at the board meeting scheduled in August, Strange said.