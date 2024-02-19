Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Lower property sales push down Winton Land revenue, net profit

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Northlake, Winton Land's huge Wanaka development. Photo / Winton Land

Northlake, Winton Land's huge Wanaka development. Photo / Winton Land

NZX-listed property developer Winton Land suffered revenue and net profit drops after real estate sales declined in what its chief called a “challenging economic environment and property market”.

Revenue fell from $92.8 million in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business