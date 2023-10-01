Leaders of Deloitte, Air New Zealand, Downer Group and Freightways are downbeat about the state of New Zealand’s economy. They spoke to Madison Reidy at the Mood of the Boardroom event in Auckland. Video / NZHerald

New Zealand’s economy has completely lost its mojo and companies are instead investing for growth in Australia, business leaders say.

“I do believe we’ve lost our mojo in terms of the activity, the energy, we are really proud of in New Zealand,” Downer NZ chief executive Murray Robertson told Markets with Madison at the Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom event.

Deloitte NZ chief executive Mike Horne said he 100 per cent agreed.

“I’m a massively proud New Zealander ... But, I think where we are at the moment is not where we were a few years back.”

The negative sentiment was loud and clear, with other leaders saying it was forcing them to invest across the ditch.

“In Australia generally, it’s just a couple of clicks higher in every respect,” Frieghtways chief executive Mark Troughear said.

The transport company’s volumes were about 5 per cent lower here, compared with Australia.

“The money we’re investing we’re more likely to invest in Australia. We see, at the moment, it’s a better climate.”

Adding some optimism, Troughear and Air New Zealand’s chair Dame Therese Walsh said there were expectations the economy would turn around in 2024.

