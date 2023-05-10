Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Lost luggage: Inside Air New Zealand’s plan to roll out bag tracing for passengers

Grant Bradley
By
7 mins to read
Air New Zealand's Chief digital officer Nikhil Ravishankar talks on the ways the airline are trying to improve the customer experience and how going paperless bag tracking is apart of that. Video / NZ Herald

Air New Zealand is expanding a bag tracing trial to cover thousands more travellers, as it works to ease anxiety over where affected passengers’ luggage actually is.

The airline plans to make the scheme widely

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business