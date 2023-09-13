Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Loss of Contact’s Stratford peaker will affect electricity market - analyst

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
One of Contact Energy's Stratford peakers will be out of action until 2025.

One of Contact Energy's Stratford peakers will be out of action until 2025.

An energy analyst says the prolonged outage of one of Contact Energy’s peaking units - which supply power to the national grid when the system is stretched - will have an impact on the electricity

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business