Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Lockdowns are over. WFH isn’t. Why?

Financial Times
By Tim Harford
5 mins to read
Much of the world remains in the grip of what economists have called ‘Long Social Distancing’. Photo / Unsplash

Much of the world remains in the grip of what economists have called ‘Long Social Distancing’. Photo / Unsplash

It’s hard to believe we will return to 95 per cent attendance at the workplace in my lifetime.

Each February, the team at NPR’s fabulous Planet Money podcast announce their Valentines, nerdy love letters to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business