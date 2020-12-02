Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Lockdowns and road cones: Auckland's stuggle to recover during challenging year

8 minutes to read

Heart Of The City CEO Viv Beck. Photo / Doug Sherring

New Zealand Listener
By: Clare de Lore

TITLE HERE

Viv Beck, the voice of business lobby group Heart of the City, is at the sharp end of Auckland's struggle to recover from Covid lockdowns and a plague of road cones. By Clare de Lore.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.