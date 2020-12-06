Local Focus: Māori All Blacks visit The Specialist

Hit hard by Covid, the Māori owned and operated arborist company The Specialist was paid a special visit from the Māori All Blacks.

It is one of 100 businesses nationwide to receive a grant from ASB Bank as part of its Borrow the All Blacks campaign, and owner Thomas Rika says it's come at a vital time.

"We took a big hit immediately after Covid and so my wife and I, especially my wife, really worked hard to drum up business," he said.

"We employ six local boys and we really wanted to hang onto them. We didn't want to let them go."

All six of the team are doing their apprenticeship, and studying to gain level-four arboriculture qualifications.

"We've come too far to let them go, so we're really humbled to have an opportunity to try and promote our business and really keep it moving forward," Rika said.

The Borrow the All Blacks campaign saw more than 2000 businesses apply for $3 million worth of advertising packages featuring players from the All Blacks, Black Ferns and Māori All Blacks.

The Māori All Blacks presented the award to The Specialist while in town for their match against Moana Pasifika.

"Being here today on the ground level with the guys and seeing what they do every day, we're happy to support them," said ASB representative Mele Vi.

"The Specialist team are a small, local and family-operated business. A good contingent of them are from Māori descent and they have great ethos within their business, empowering the boys to strive to higher heights.

"ASB is only too proud to be associated with this campaign with them," she said.

