Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

Loved up: what you need to know before living together

12 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

You're in love, the sex is great, it's time to move in together. What could possibly go wrong? Jane Phare talks to experts about what to watch for, on both a practical and personal level,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.