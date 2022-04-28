March REINZ data showed New Zealand's housing market in "full retreat". Photo / Dean Purcell

Just five months ago, PM Jacinda Ardern pledged (not for the first time) to address housing affordability as the median national house price hit $925,000, up 23.8 per cent annually.

How times have changed. March Real Estate Institute (REINZ) data showed New Zealand's housing market in "full retreat" as credit tightening and higher mortgage rates scuppered demand.

The March data showed house prices were now falling across most regions, with the exception of Otago.

Meanwhile, rising inflation has also begun to affect residential rents, according to Trade Me, with the national median weekly rent up 7 per cent annually to $575/week in March.

What's next? Sadly, nobody has a crystal ball - but we have the next best thing: two experts who know more than most about house prices, mortgages, inflation and all things related. They're business editor-at-large Liam Dann and property editor Anne Gibson, and they're here to answer your questions.

