Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Live Q&A: The future of media - Murray Kirkness, Shayne Currie and Miriyana Alexander answer your questions

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The Herald's Auckland newsroom. Photo / Greg Bowker

The Herald's Auckland newsroom. Photo / Greg Bowker

  • Ask your question in the comments section below - you’ll need to be logged in to your Herald Premium account first. Murray Kirkness, Shayne Currie and Miriyana Alexander will join the chat from about 9.30 to 10.30am. Please be civil and abide by our House Rules, which you can find here.

NZME and the NZ Herald have a new editorial leader – Murray Kirkness has been appointed chief content officer - publishing.

The new role will see Kirkness, formerly the Herald’s editor, take charge of NZME’s

Latest from Business