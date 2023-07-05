The Herald's Auckland newsroom. Photo / Greg Bowker

NZME and the NZ Herald have a new editorial leader – Murray Kirkness has been appointed chief content officer - publishing.

The new role will see Kirkness, formerly the Herald’s editor, take charge of NZME’s 300-plus editorial staff and the operation of the company’s newsrooms and editorial strategy across New Zealand.

Kirkness says ongoing changes in the media landscape, including the changing habits of audiences, reinforce the primary goal of NZME’s newsrooms – producing trusted, quality, independent journalism.

A former editor of the Otago Daily Times, Kirkness joined the NZ Herald in 2015 as editor, following the appointment of Shayne Currie to the role of managing editor. Currie resigned as managing editor earlier this year to become NZ Herald editor-at-large, with a focus on journalism, public-facing audience events and customer projects.

What does all this mean for the Herald? We asked Murray Kirkness, Shayne Currie and Premium editor Miriyana Alexander to share their perspectives on the media industry and their plans for the future in a live chat with our subscribers this morning.