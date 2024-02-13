Live media Q&A: NZ Herald editors Murray Kirkness and Shayne Currie answer your questions

The Herald's Auckland newsroom. Photo / Greg Bowker

Last year wasn’t an easy one for media organisations in New Zealand and overseas. There were job losses. Tricky negotiations with social media juggernauts. Newsroom shakeups. Resignations and shock closures.

“And yet,” wrote NZME editor-at-large Shayne Currie in his final Media Insider column for 2023, “it remains an exhilarating, intriguing, inspiring industry. Full of good people doing great things, across all disciplines. People who make a difference, who uncover the truth and operate without fear or favour.”

Still, more change is afoot. We asked Currie and Murray Kirkness, NZME’s editor-in-chief, to talk about how media organisations negotiate that change - and their priorities for 2024.