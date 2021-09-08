Voyager 2021 media awards
Liquor giant Lion fined $10,000 for breaching overseas investment law in Marlborough

4 minutes to read
Vineyard land in Marlborough. Photo / 123rf

Anne Gibson
Property editor, NZ Herald

New Zealand's largest alcohol company Lion has been fined $10,000 for breaching the Overseas Investment Act, which one anti-foreign investment leader says is laughable.

Lion copped the fine for buying South Island leasehold farmland four

