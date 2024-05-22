Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liquidator appointed for chicken-free chicken maker Sunfed: What went wrong

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Sunfed Foods co-founder Shama Sukul Lee with a burger featuring the company's chickpea-based 'Chicken-Free Chicken', which was sold in 300g packs at the equivalent of $45 per kilo - a price that one of its investors saw on the wrong side of the cost-of-living crisis.

Sunfed Foods co-founder Shama Sukul Lee with a burger featuring the company's chickpea-based 'Chicken-Free Chicken', which was sold in 300g packs at the equivalent of $45 per kilo - a price that one of its investors saw on the wrong side of the cost-of-living crisis.

Jessica Kellow and Paul Manning, both of BDO, have been appointed liquidators of chicken-free chicken maker Sunfed - the firm that until recently employed 35 staff and supplied supermarkets on both sides of the Tasman.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business