Twin-building black block on Fanshawe St: Lion New Zealand's new offices. Photo / Supplied

Lion New Zealand has left Freemans Bay for new national headquarters in Auckland's CBD.

Country director Craig Baldie said the business had moved into 136 Fanshawe St near the Halsey St intersection.

The building was developed by Mansons TCLM and tenants include MC (previously Meredith Connell), Fidelity Life, 2degrees and Tower.

The Local: A new bar within the HQ. Photo / Supplied

"We had originally planned to move in during September but Delta, as it did with so many things, put the kibosh on that," Baldie said.

Hundreds of Lion staff were previously located at its New Zealand headquarters on Napier St, Freemans Bay.

Lion's HQ is now on all of level one of the twin-campus black building, between Hardinge St and Fanshawe St.

Staff moved in a staged process which started towards the end of last year and was completed this month.

Baldie said the fit-out brief to interior designers Stack focused on sustainability and best-practice design thinking, to create a uniquely Lion space, that was functional and agile, but didn't look conventional.

Sir Douglas Myers' words up on a wall of new offices. Photo / Supplied

"We repurposed as much as we could from our previous office and prioritised local materials, trades and furniture to bring to life our legacy and personality," he said, quoting a long-time chief executive.

Sir Douglas Myers' words are up on the wall of a large meeting room seen on entry to the new HQ.

"I was convinced that everyone had to strive to be better, to be more productive so the whole community moved forward. It's not good enough to live in a beautiful country," the quote says.

Baldie said Lion's origins date back 180 years to when the company was established in 1841, with the Great Northern Brewery in Khyber Pass opening in 1861.

"Our presence has evolved to include the manufacture and distribution of a wide range of beverages, craft brewing, coffee, and hospitality venues.

Craig Baldie at The Local in the new HQ. Photo / Supplied

"Our new space supports our drive to be the most innovative and sustainable beverages company in Aotearoa with new ways of working, a range of collaborative spaces and the best technology alongside tributes to our long and proud legacy," he said.

"The events of the last two years have reinforced just how important purpose, human connection and sociability are to us. We are excited to be slowly emerging from our home offices, make-shift desks, dining tables and sofas to come back together in 2022 with our sights firmly looking to the future," he said.