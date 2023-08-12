Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: Worst of both worlds - falling dairy prices and rising oil prices threaten chances of soft landing

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Chinese President Xi Jinping (displayed on a screen as performers dance at a gala show in Beijing in 2021) faces big challenge to boost economy. Photo / AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping (displayed on a screen as performers dance at a gala show in Beijing in 2021) faces big challenge to boost economy. Photo / AP

OPINION

In China, the price of things is going down. That’s a big problem for us here in New Zealand.

In fact, I think it represents the most serious threat to our chances of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business