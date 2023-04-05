Liam Dann: Why the RBNZ made its shock OCR move

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, in February when he put the cash rate up to 4.75 per cent. Photo / Getty Images

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, in February when he put the cash rate up to 4.75 per cent. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Mortgage rates need to stay where they are, the Reserve Bank has told New Zealanders. Today it delivered a surprise double rate hike to ensure they do just that.

As part of a regular Monetary Policy Review, rather than a full Monetary Statement, today’s 50 basis point rate hike doesn’t come with a press conference or a Reserve Bank report full of new forecasts and assumptions.

But the message was still loud and clear: inflation is too high and we can’t afford to offer mortgage holders any respite yet.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and the monetary policy committee say they needed to push harder against the market in order to ensure borrowing rates stay at current levels.

In other words, today’s announcement isn’t likely to send fixed-rate mortgages to much higher levels.

They might be some small relief for concerned homeowners but any expectation that rates could be falling again in the near future has been blown out of the water.

Financial market pricing for two-year rates rose, as did the kiwi dollar.

It was a hawkish move from a Governor who, just a year ago, was being accused of being too generous with stimulatory policy and too soft on inflation.

He will likely now face criticisms that the economy is being squeezed too much and the risk of a hard landing - and deep recession - is too high.

Had there been a Press Conference the counter-argument would likely be that having come this far we need to ensure that the job on inflation is done.

Clearly, the RBNZ was concerned about markets - and borrowers - relaxing too early.

“Wholesale interest rates have fallen significantly since the February Statement, and this could put downward pressure on lending rates,” Orr said.

“As a result, a 50 basis point increase in the OCR was seen as helping to maintain the current lending rates faced by businesses and households, while also supporting an increase in retail deposit rates.”

Basically, the global banking woes of the last month have pushed the US Federal Reserve into a more cautious monetary policy stance and eased rate pressure around the world.

The RBNZ noted that those banking woes don’t extend to our part of the world and we aren’t in a position to enjoy those lower rates.

“The Committee’s assessment is that there is no material conflict between lowering inflation and maintaining financial stability in New Zealand,” it said.

The hike takes the rate to 5.25 per cent, the highest since 200 but it is the fastest hiking cycle in history.

Despite the market shock a peak of 5.25 per cent was already priced into the outlook. It appears the RBNZ decided it might as well get there sooner rather than later.

In fact, it said as much: “Members agreed that the sooner supply and demand were better matched in the economy, the lower the overall cost of reducing inflation.”

It raises the possibility that this could be the last hike in this cycle, although clearly that hangs on how economic data lands in the next two months.

Yesterday, Australia’s Reserve Bank paused its hiking cycle leaving the OCR at 3.6 per cent.

But inflation in Australia has also shown more signs of easing - down to just 6.8 per cent for the year to February.

In New Zealand, the latest data we have is to December 31 - an annual rate of 7.2 per cent.

However, the Reserve Bank cited fears that we will likely see further inflationary pressure come on in the wake of the summer’s flooding and cyclone.

“The recent severe weather events in the North Island have led to higher prices for some goods and services,” Orr said.