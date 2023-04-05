Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: Why the RBNZ made its shock OCR move

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, in February when he put the cash rate up to 4.75 per cent. Photo / Getty Images

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, in February when he put the cash rate up to 4.75 per cent. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Mortgage rates need to stay where they are, the Reserve Bank has told New Zealanders. Today it delivered a surprise double rate hike to ensure they do just that.

As part of a regular

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business