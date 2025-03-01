Advertisement
Liam Dann: Why I’m cheering Nvidia and the AI boom and tips for surviving it

Liam Dann
Friend or foe? New Zealand’s tough recessionary cycle and rising unemployment may have increased the anxiety many are feeling as the AI wave hits, Liam Dann says. Photo / 123RF

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Nvidia’s revenue rose 114% to $130.5 billion, beating market expectations.
  • AI advancements are causing anxiety about job security and economic impact.
  • Embracing human skills like adaptability and interpersonal abilities is crucial in a tech-driven world.

Unexpectedly I found myself cheering on the robot takeover this week.

Not the bit where my job is replaced by AI obviously, that existential threat still fills me with appropriate levels of dread.

But I was pleased to see AI chip maker Nvidia deliver another record .

