Business

Liam Dann: What today's GDP data really tells us about the economy

5 minutes to read
Third quarter GDP data was bad but not as bad as feared ... so what can we learn from it? Photo / Alex Burton

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

The Delta variant slammed the economy in the September quarter causing a 3.7 per cent slump in GDP, the second biggest quarterly fall since 1986.

It was also a considerably better performance than most

