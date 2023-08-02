Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Liam Dann: Unemployed or underemployed - what the latest job market numbers really mean

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Unemployment has risen slightly but underemployment is up at a higher rate.

Unemployment has risen slightly but underemployment is up at a higher rate.

The job market has turned.

The uptick in the official unemployment for the June quarter might look subtle - a rise from 3.4 per cent to 3.6 per cent - but it is a significant

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business