Liam Dann: Odds of a soft landing? Seven big questions with S&P Global’s chief economist

Liam Dann
By
6 mins to read
Right now the economy is running hot - inflation is too high, unemployment is too low and it is not sustainable. Photo / Alex Burton

The US is winning the war against inflation and the odds look good for a soft landing, says visiting US economist Paul Gruenwald.

But no one is quite prepared to declare victory over inflation yet.

