Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: Is the economy good or bad? Lies, damn lies and statistics

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Everyone will have their own personal experience of this economy and their place in it. Photo / 123RF

Everyone will have their own personal experience of this economy and their place in it. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Be very wary of politicians bearing statistics.

As Mark Twain once said, there are three kinds of lies: lies, damn lies and statistics.

(Although, ironically, Twain himself attributed the line to British Prime Minister

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business