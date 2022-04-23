Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: Elon Musk and the return of 'the gilded age'

5 minutes to read
Elon Musk is making a bid to take over Twitter. Photo / AP

Elon Musk is making a bid to take over Twitter. Photo / AP

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

If we forget about inflation briefly (surely we deserve a break for the long weekend), then Elon Musk's potential Twitter takeover is the most interesting business story in the world to me right

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.