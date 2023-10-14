Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: Election 2023 result - Luxon’s first job is to revive confidence

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon campaigned on getting the country back on track; now he needs all his experience to do just that amid touch economic times, writes Liam Dann. Photo / Hayden Woodward

National leader Christopher Luxon campaigned on getting the country back on track; now he needs all his experience to do just that amid touch economic times, writes Liam Dann. Photo / Hayden Woodward

OPINION

Whatever final shape this new National led Government takes, whatever new policies are settled on round the negotiation table, we can be sure of one thing.

Meaningful policy change will come too late to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business