Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Don’t bet your house (or your mortgage rate) on inflation forecasts - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Picking the exact timing of interest cuts is turning into a long-odds gamble. Photo / 123RF

Picking the exact timing of interest cuts is turning into a long-odds gamble. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

That line from the classic 1980s movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reminded us that we

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business