Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: Big GDP slump muddies outlook and divides economists

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Will a GDP slump change the rate path for Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Will a GDP slump change the rate path for Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr? Photo / Mark Mitchell

First the bad news: the economy has tanked. Now the good news: the economy tanked.

Fears that the economy might keep running hot, requiring much higher Reserve Bank rate hikes, were blown out of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business