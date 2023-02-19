Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Lessons from a disaster: Building homes for an earthquake

Financial Times
By Edwin Heathcote
11 mins to read
Women from Turkey check their destroyed building, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Photo / AP

We can’t prevent earthquakes but engineers and architects have the knowhow to design structures that can keep residents safe.

Home is supposed to be a refuge. But when an earthquake strikes, it can become lethal.

