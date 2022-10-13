Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Lendlease buys Eke Panuku land to expand Onehunga Dress Smart

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The planned new building on what is now an Onehunga car park. Photo / Lendlease

The planned new building on what is now an Onehunga car park. Photo / Lendlease

Australians who wanted to sell Auckland and Christchurch malls worth around $300 million earlier this year now plan to expand the northern one by developing neighbouring land just bought from under-fire Eke Panuku Development Auckland.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business