As he launched terms of reference for a probe into new lending rules, Commerce Minister David Clark (centre) claimed banks had not been meeting responsible lending rules. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

As he launched terms of reference for a probe into new lending rules, Commerce Minister David Clark (centre) claimed banks had not been meeting responsible lending rules. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has hinted banks may not have been complying with responsible lending rules, as he outlined the terms for an inquiry into legislative changes that have been blamed for loans being refused.

On Monday afternoon Clark released terms of reference for its investigation into the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA).

Initially targeting loan sharks, banks warned the changes would make lending more conservative. Almost as soon as the legislation came into force, bank customers complained they were being rejected loans due to what appeared to be minor personal spending.

The terms of reference suggest the investigation will start reporting back to the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister within days, but a swift fix is unlikely.

Headed by unnamed officials at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the first advice will be provided by "early-mid February" with further advice expected in April.

Outlining a series of potential work streams, including changes in credit markets, other factors that may be impacting lending such as Reserve Bank lending rules and assessing the CCCFA's impact, the terms of reference suggested more work may need to follow.

"A potential outcome is that more work will likely need to be done to fully understand actual impacts."

Clark, who has come under fire as reports documented the extent to which banks warned about the possible impact of the new rules, appeared to hit back on Monday.

The Dunedin North MP revealed he had called the heads of the major banks in for meetings this week "to the bottom of exactly what aspects of the CCCFA responsible lending rules were not being adhered to by some banks previously.

"Anecdotal evidence to date suggests the new lending requirements have presented a greater challenge for some parties."

Clark did not elaborate on the statement and has refused interview requests.

Supported by the Treasury, Reserve Bank and Commerce Commission, the terms of reference say MBIE will lead an investigation into "the intended or unintended impacts, beyond those expected by the initial implementation" of the legislation "primarily in relation to mortgage, but also other lending, by banks and non-bank lenders in the current consumer credit market".

Introduced into Parliament by Kris Faafoi, Clark inherited the legislation when he became Commerce Minister after the 2020 election.

Although he delayed the implementation of the legislation in late 2021 to give the banks more time to prepare to implement it, Clark did not accede to calls for it to be scrapped.

Within weeks of the legislation coming into effect on December 1, customers began claiming approval for loans due to the rules.

Established customers at banks have claimed they were placed under unusual amounts of scrutiny despite lengthy credit histories.

"The investigation will analyse the reported outcomes of the CCCFA and whether they're attributable to the Act's intended protections, unintended consequences or any other external factors – like the global economic situation," Clark said in a statement.



Roger Beaumont, chief executive of the New Zealand Bankers' Association said the group's members looked forward to cooperating with the investigation.



"The simple fact is the changes that happened on December 1 meant that some loan approvals that were accepted prior to December 1, would be declined post December 1."