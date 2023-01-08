2degrees chief executive Mark Callander on the 2degrees-Orcon Group merger, and where-to-from here. Video / NZ Herald

Mark Callander was head of Vocus NZ (aka Orcon Group) as it grew ISPs Orcon and Slingshot, bought power retailer Switch Utilities, expanded its wholesale operation to include Sky TV’s new broadband service and built ground stations for Elon Musk’s Starlink. Mid-year, Vocus NZ merged with 2degrees in a $1.7 billion deal, with Callander becoming CEO of the combined operation. Here’s what he sees for the year ahead.

What are two key things the Government should do for economic recovery?

Like other businesses in New Zealand, we need people. Our experience was mirrored in the Shaping Business Survey we do annually. Businesses are struggling to hire, especially in call centre roles. We need to get more people into NZ who want to work in businesses like ours.

We would also like to see steps in the electricity market that encourage a thriving wholesale market. This is sector specific but the benefits of wholesale reform would make a difference for all New Zealand homes and businesses.

How is your business planning to tackle 2023?

We will continue to put significant investment into our 5G mobile network rollout throughout the country which will support a range of customers and services, including Fixed Wireless Broadband. In addition, we will have a range of new products and services designed for our business customers which is a key area of growth for us.

We will be pushing 2degrees’ electricity offering hard as well. But, one of the most important areas will be driving improvements in customer service and the digital experiences for our customers in both consumer and business market segments. It’s going to be a big and exciting year for us.

Do you think the NZ economy will get better or worse in 2023?

I’m always an optimist. I like to think it will get better, but the reality is we could be sailing into stormy waters as macro-economic pressures continue to build, in particular inflation.

You just need to look at the tech sector overseas and the significant layoffs that have been happening across a range of different companies. Some businesses will find it tough, but that also doesn’t mean that some businesses can’t flourish. Businesses can grow, even in lean times.

Do you think the skills crisis will get better or worse in 2023?

I can’t see it turning around quickly, it’s a global issue. Businesses will need to look at other resourcing models until the pipeline of talent and available resource starts to turn around.

What will be the major challenges or opportunities for your industry?

The key challenge will revolve around what happens in the economy and the ability to pivot our business to respond, but we are well prepared for what might come.

Typically, challenger businesses like 2degrees can thrive in changing market conditions due to our ability to quickly respond to what is happening and the value we can provide to customers. The opportunity for the industry is the widely available 5G mobile infrastructure and what this will enable for our customers throughout the country and the benefits to the wider economy from this investment.

What’s your biggest prediction for 2023?

Easy! The All Blacks will follow the Black Ferns’ lead and win the World Cup.

How did the way you work change in 2022? Will you be hybrid working in 2023?

I moved to a new office – the 2degrees HQ in Fanshawe St [in central Auckland], and started to get to know 1200 new colleagues based at this site. It was a big but exciting change. The 2degrees team is empowered to work flexibly and in the way that best enables them to be productive, and we have a range of staff doing a range of things.

I tend to be in the office most days as it is a great way to learn new things about your business every day. It provides a real-time pulse of the culture and it makes it easy for informal catch-ups.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

To maintain balance with work and family.

What was your first job?

I worked in a butcher shop making sausages. Looking back it was quite therapeutic.

What was your worst job?

I’ve never really had a bad job because I’ve always taken the approach you can make anything fun with the right attitude, and if you work with the right people.

What series will you be streaming over summer?

Yellowstone will be the gap filler if it rains.



