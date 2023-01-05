Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Leading questions: Gallagher Group CEO Kahl Betham on the year that was and the one ahead

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Kahl Betham, chief Executive of the Gallagher Group based in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Kahl Betham, chief Executive of the Gallagher Group based in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Q: How would you describe 2022 for your business?

The financial year ending March 2022 was always going to be hard act to follow, where we delivered five years of average growth in a single

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business