Real estate expert Peter Thompson is a former director of the Auckland Rugby Union. Photo / NZME

Don’t expect a big, fast spike in property prices just because there’s a new National-led Government.

That’s the message from Peter Thompson, head of the country’s largest real estate agency, Barfoot and Thompson.

Speaking to Bruce Cotterill on his NZ Herald podcast Leaders Getting Coffee, Thompson says his firm has looked back on the last seventy years to see what the tea leaves show for the property market.

“Generally in the first term of a new government, you won’t find too much movement in prices... whereas in the second term we quite often see, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s Labour or National, a sharp increase and then all of a sudden you’ll see another change in government and it settles down again. So I think for the next three years we’re in for a quiet period, but with good turnover of property.

“But there’s a dollar value to be gained, across the whole spectrum.”

Thompson also talks about a leadership career with a difference. Running a family business that recently celebrated 100 years, and yet a firm where family members are required to work across the business, from property management to real estate sales and branch management, before aspiring to the top job.

Thompson is not only a real estate man, he’s also a former board member and now life member at the Auckland Rugby Union, and so, in the wake of the recent Rugby World Cup in France, he has some strong opinions about the state of world rugby.

Listen to Bruce and Peter’s full chat via the link in this article.

Leaders Getting Coffee is a podcast produced by Bruce Cotterill with the NZ Herald. You can follow it on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.