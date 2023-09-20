Nick Mowbray, director and president of Zuru. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“There are plenty of capable people in this world that aren’t successful, but it really comes down to how willing you are and how long you’re willing to sacrifice in order to get there.”

That’s some advice from Nick Mowbray, co-founder of Zuru, one of the world’s most successful toy companies.

Speaking to Bruce Cotterill on his NZ Herald podcast Leaders Getting Coffee, Mowbray traces his remarkable career, forged alongside his siblings Mat and Anna.

“If I was to simplify it to two things. It’s a relentless approach around product, making the product right and a relentless approach to finding the best talent. And so if you focus on those two things, generally speaking, you will have success,” Mowbray says.

The creation and growth of Zuru over the last 20 years is one of the great Kiwi business stories. It tells of a couple of brothers sleeping in their showrooms and living on a dollar a day while they grew their phenomenal business. And all the while sticking to a set of guiding principles that ensure their continued success.

And they’re not stopping yet. Their insatiable appetite to innovate is taking them from toys to consumer products and soon, sustainable housing.

Mowbray is also outspoken on politics and he doesn’t hold back on what he thinks of the current political landscape and the upcoming New Zealand general election.

Listen to Bruce and Sam’s full chat above.

