Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Law firm Russell McVeagh partner resigns after 'failing to meet' board's expectations

4 minutes to read
The Wellington tower which houses Russell McVeagh's offices. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Wellington tower which houses Russell McVeagh's offices. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sasha Borissenko
By:

Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry

A partner at national law firm Russell McVeagh has resigned after the firm's board concluded the partner's conduct didn't meet expectations – despite an independent investigation exonerating the partner.

The partner resigned after an external

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.