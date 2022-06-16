Hawke's Bay Young Viticulturist of the Year Laura Marston (centre), of Craggy Range, and runners-up Douw Grobler (left), of Trinity Hill, and Robbie Golding, of Crab Farm, right. Photo / Supplied

Laura Marston, of Craggy Range, has been crowned the region's best young viticulturist.

The 22-year-old scooped the Corteva Hawke's Bay Young Viticulturist of the Year comp on Thursday evening, and will now represent Hawke's Bay in the national final being held in Marlborough at the end of August.

She will be the first woman to represent Hawke's Bay in a national final since Emma Taylor in 2007, who took out the national title that year.

The prize package for the winner of the national final includes a Hyundai Kona for a year, an Ecotrellis travel grant, an educational visit to Australia with Corteva, Bahco golden and electric secateurs, AEG power tools, and cash.

Close behind Marston in this year's Hawke's Bay competition were Douw Grobler from Trinity Hill, who was second, and Robbie Golding, from Crab Farm, who was third.

The other contestants were Daniel Brewster from AONZ, Jamie Scoon from Te Mata, Joseph Stenberg from Woodthorpe Terraces, and Jessica Sunderland-Wells and Sarah St George, both from Villa Maria.

A statement from New Zealand Winegrowers noted the judges commented on the professional and positive attitude of all the contestants and that there are many passionate and talented young people in the Hawke's Bay wine industry.

Eight contestants took part in the competition on Thursday that had several events testing viticultural skills including pruning, budgeting, biosecurity, machinery and public speaking.

Speeches from the contestants at the awards dinner that evening formed the final public speaking component of the competition.

Attendees of the dinner also included the 2021 national finalists, including winner Sam Bain from Villa Maria, Hawke's Bay, who were there to reunite and finally celebrate after the cancellation of their formal dinner last year due to Covid