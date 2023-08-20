Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Latitude Finance hack: ID theft victim says $150 compo offer an insult, more than 10,000 Kiwis join class action

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
The Genoapay app. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Genoapay app. Photo / Dean Purcell

A Kiwi victim of the Latitude Financial cyber-attack is urging people to join a class action and says he was offered an “insulting” $150 compensation.

And more than 10,000 New Zealanders have now signed up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business